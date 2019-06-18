Perhaps, the last thing you may think of when imagining a 13th century castle is loud and colourful graffiti… However, that’s exactly what Kelburn Castle showcases. In 2007, Kelburn Castle discovered that the castle wall’s rendering would soon need to be replaced as part of an ongoing restoration project, and an idea to use the [….]
Interview with Chisme. An Exciting new street artist duo from Spain.
Miami is a vibrant and multicultural city that’s rapidly establishing itself as a center of the contemporary art world. The annual Art Basel Miami Beach draws famous artists and newcomers from all over the Western world. Many of them blessed the city with examples of their trademark street art and murals. If you only have [….]
For the first time in their careers’ Shepard Fairey, Felipe Pantone, Tristan Eaton, Ben Eine, PichiAvo, Okuda San Miguel, Pokras Lampas, Faith47, WK Interact, Faust, Haculla were challenged to create on the façade of the same building. Over the course of 4 months, the walls of Moscow’s Atrium Mall were transformed into a sprawling canvas [….]
New mural artwork painted by MTO. Curated by Iryna Kanishcheva and organized by GNV URBAN ART. Model : Mark Smith . Mural performed on Diesel Parts Sales Service Inc. Located at 1276 West Adams Street, Jacksonville 32204 More about MTO: Facebook Photo Gallery:
Argentina has got a very important community of street artists and graffiti artists. Many are internationally renowned like Martin Ron, Milu Correch, Ever and Jaz. Buenos Aires, the capital city, attracts both local and international street artists due to it’s abundance of abandoned buildings and grey walls. There are nearly no restrictions on where artists [….]
A few weeks ago I was writing two articles about the Polish Urban art scene and by chance i discover an amazing artwork by a young Polish artist called NeSpoon. I immediately wanted to know more about her and her art. Very few artists stop you in your tracks when you discover their work. Her [….]
Hi NIMI, great to meet you. Where are you from? You’re now living in Bergen (Norway), can you tell us a bit more about that? Hi Laurent, wonderful to hear from you. I’m originally from Johannesburg, SA. My family are South African Indians, who lived all over the Southern region, so I travelled a lot [….]
Hi Sandie, great to meet you. where are you from? I am French-Norwegian and grew up both in the middle of the vineyards in St-Estèphe, France, and near the Hardangerfjord, in Husnes, Norway. You’re now living in Vitry-sur-seine, Paris street art open air museum, can you tell us a bit more about that? I moved [….]
New artwork by INTI “Blinded by the light” – Lyon, France 2019Project: @peinturefraichefestivalVideo: @chopemdownfilmsPhotos: @streetlayers More about INTI: Instagram – Facebook