To call Shepard Fairey a "street artist" is a little deceptive. Although he rose out of the skateboarding scene creating his "Andre The Giant Has A Posse" sticker campaign in the late '80s, he has achieved a mainstream recognition that most street artists never find. If you've seen the Obama Hope poster or the OBEY logo, then you know artist/activist Shepard Fairey.

Fans of urban graffiti and street art will surely enjoy this wall calendar. Marvel in the collection of artworks and photographs of Banksy, the world's most famous graffiti artist.

A well-known, yet Pseudo-anonymous English graffiti artist, political activist, film maker and painter. His art combines dark humour with a distinctive stencilling technique. His artworks, often satirical pieces of art which encompass topics from politics, culture, and ethics, have appeared in London and cities around the world.

David Zinn is a famous urban artist living in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His small-scale fanciful creatures, often including a stalk-eyed green monster and a flying pig, are generally improvised on the street using chalk, charcoal and found objects.

