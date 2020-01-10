Nils Westergard is a very talented street artist and film maker. His murals and stencilled artworks can be found all around the world. He kindly accepted to answer few questions to streetart360 . Here’s his interview.

Hi Nils, great to meet you. Where are you originally from?

I grew up in Virginia, my mother is Belgian and I hold a Belgian passport and speak Flemish

When/Why did you start putting your art onto walls?

I started like so many of us by doing graffiti. Then worked into stencils and for a time was working on stage sets. But always painting somewhere.

Where do you get your inspiration?

I draw inspiration from a lot of other artists, and a lot from film which is also what I got my degree in. Also, the lyrics of Aesop Rock lately.

Which of your artworks are you most proud of (And where can we find them)?

I am generally most proud of my stencil works, which not many people know me for. Although they can be found at GraffitiStreet and later this year I will have a show at Glave Kocen gallery in Richmond with many of my stencil works. As far as murals, I am of course very proud of the piece in Waynesboro that you posted. In addition to that I have a soft spot in my heart for the giants I made in Antwerpen.

Is there a dream place worldwide where you would like to create an artwork?

I would like to paint Japan or North Korea, for different reasons. But if I could get a wall anywhere, it would be a big flat beauty in the heart of Amsterdam.

Do you have any exhibitions or upcoming art festivals?

Once things warm up I will of course be on the road painting walls wherever I am asked to! And with the homies in my graffiti crew Multi Syndicate (MSC). I have some projects I can’t talk about yet planned for the USA as well. But I have a solo show I mentioned earlier at Glave Kocen gallery in Richmond, VA in November of this year that I will spend all year planning for!

Nils Westergard links:

Website – Instagram – Facebook

Nils Westergard Artworks :