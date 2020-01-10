Nils Westergard famous street art mural

Nils Westergard is a very talented street artist and film maker. His murals and stencilled artworks can be found all around the world. He kindly accepted to answer few questions to streetart360 . Here’s his interview.

Hi Nils, great to meet you. Where are you originally from?

I grew up in Virginia, my mother is Belgian and I hold a Belgian passport and speak Flemish

When/Why did you start putting your art onto walls?

I started like so many of us by doing graffiti. Then worked into stencils and for a time was working on stage sets. But always painting somewhere.

Nils Westergard stencil artwork Mariah Antwerp
Nils Westergard – Antwerp

Where do you get your inspiration?

I draw inspiration from a lot of other artists, and a lot from film which is also what I got my degree in. Also, the lyrics of Aesop Rock lately.

Which of your artworks are you most proud of (And where can we find them)?

I am generally most proud of my stencil works, which not many people know me for. Although they can be found at GraffitiStreet and later this year I will have a show at Glave Kocen gallery in Richmond with many of my stencil works. As far as murals, I am of course very proud of the piece in Waynesboro that you posted. In addition to that I have a soft spot in my heart for the giants I made in Antwerpen.

Is there a dream place worldwide where you would like to create an artwork?

I would like to paint Japan or North Korea, for different reasons. But if I could get a wall anywhere, it would be a big flat beauty in the heart of Amsterdam.

nils westergard Hannah over the bridge in Manchester
Nils Westergard – Manchester

Do you have any exhibitions or upcoming art festivals?

Once things warm up I will of course be on the road painting walls wherever I am asked to! And with the homies in my graffiti crew Multi Syndicate (MSC). I have some projects I can’t talk about yet planned for the USA as well. But I have a solo show I mentioned earlier at Glave Kocen gallery in Richmond, VA in November of this year that I will spend all year planning for!

Nils Westergard links:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook 

Nils Westergard Artworks :

Nils Westergard Artworks
Nils Westergard
nils westergard Hannah over the bridge in Manchester
Nils Westergard – Manchester
Nils Westergard Meredith in Ostrava, Czech Republic
Nils Westergard – Ostrava, Czech Republic
nils westergard Phoebe, Richmond, VA
Nils Westergard – Phoebe, Richmond, VA
Nils Westergard famous street art mural
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard stencil art
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard Stencil Art
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard amanda blossoms wood
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard Mural in Antwerp
Nils Westergard – Antwerp
Nils Westergard FlyAnakin
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard
Nils Westergard “standing apart”
Nils Westergard stencil artist
Nils Westergard

