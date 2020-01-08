I had the pleasure of interviewing a very talented street artist named GOMAD. I’m absolutely sure you’ll love his amazingly unique style. This guy mixes abstract cubism, hyper realism and surrealism brilliantly. I was stuck when I discovered his artworks for the first time. He brings a fantastic freshness to the urban art scene.

Hi, great to meet you. Where are you originally from?

I was born (1972) and raised in the city of Sittard, in the south of Holland, and still live and work from there.

When/Why did you start putting your art onto walls?

In the early 80’s, to be exact 1985 I did my first tags and pieces, heavily influenced by the iconic film ‘Beat Street’ as well as ‘Style Wars’ docu.

Where do you get your inspiration?

Everything that is surrounding me, like the beauty of people, animals, nature and other art.

Which of your artworks are you most proud of (And where can we find them)?

Actually, I did the biggest mural in Holland in October of 2019 together with 6 of my crew mates in the city of Oss. It’s 116 meters long and 17 meters high, approx 2000 square meters on 3 sides of one building. So that’s a huge mural to be proud of, but not my best work in my personal style. That would be a few other walls. Maybe the one I did at Upfest in Bristol, or my latest mural in Wynwood-Miami, or the mural I did in a loft at a former chocolate factory in Tongeren (Belgium), or the highway pillar near Barcelona, or the chimney I did in France at Street Art City or the mural in the abandoned Pfaff factory in Kaiserslautern (Germany). I really don’t know.

Is there a dream place worldwide where you would like to create an artwork?

Too many to name. But I still want to do a train, because I’ve never done one yet after 35 years of painting graffiti. Funny thing ain’t it?!

Do you have any exhibitions or upcoming art festivals?

I’ll be traveling to Berlin to have a show in March, in April a solo show in Amsterdam, in May I’ll go to Chicago and New York for shows and murals, June to France for the JustDoPaint festival, to Denver in September for Crush Walls festival. Not sure about trips to Athens and Valencia, but it will be a busy year for sure.

Thanks a lot. Would you like to add anything else for Streetart360 readers?

Colours versus concrete, that’s my motto! Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that I have colour blindness 🙂

Gomad Links: Website – Instagram – Facebook

Gomad Artworks

New Urban art Books – Click on picture for more information

POW! WOW! WORLDWIDE!: 10 Years of International Street Art



Wall Talk: Graffiti of the Egyptian Revolution

