A new street art masterpiece has been painted in Italy. The Argentine urban artist Francisco Bosoletti, as part of the BAGOUT2019 review, created the work “Pietas”, with which he turns his attentive gaze towards the margins of societies, consciences and territories as a plea and, at the same time, a complaint. Artwork in Via San Bernardino (ex-Villagio la Stampa), Lioni (AV), Italy

Pietas

«Non ignara mali, miseris succurrere disco»

C’è una terra di mezzo.

In cui la florida prosperità della Natura e la fragilità dell’Uomo condividono una cura amorevole verso chi patisce un destino avverso.

I confini dei territori e di ciò che è umano vengono superati.

Le braccia ricevono protezione dalla vita che sorreggono.

Gli alberi sono seni che nutrono. E gli occhi chiusi cercano le tracce di ciò che è stato e non è più.

Giuseppina Ottieri

Francisco Bosolleti links: Instagram

Photo Gallery: