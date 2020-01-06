street art in Frankfurt filmed with a drone

Roberto Zambotti and Marc Schmidt have made a fantastic film of Artwork in Frankfurt (Germany) using a Drone. This is the first-time street art in Frankfurt has been completely filmed by a drone giving an incredible view on some of the best urban art pieces in the city. It shows 17 murals, including 2 by Case Maclaim and 3 murals by Guido Zimmermann.

Frankfurt’s street art and graffiti scene is definitely worth your attention.

Stay tuned we’ll soon publish a Frankfurt street art guide and map.

Watch Video Here: “Frankfurt Street Art from the sky” 

Street Art in Frankfurt photo gallery

case Maclaim mural in Frankfurt
Case Maclaim in Frankfurt
urban art in Frankfurt
Frankfurt Street Art
frankfurt street art scene
Street art in Frankfurt

Related Articles

Case Maclaim “A hand gesture can say a thousand words”

Case Maclaim “A hand gesture can say a thousand words”

Otto Schade Oniric World

Otto Schade Oniric World

20 German street artists you absolutely need to know

20 German street artists you absolutely need to know

Leave a Reply