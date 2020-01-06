Roberto Zambotti and Marc Schmidt have made a fantastic film of Artwork in Frankfurt (Germany) using a Drone. This is the first-time street art in Frankfurt has been completely filmed by a drone giving an incredible view on some of the best urban art pieces in the city. It shows 17 murals, including 2 by Case Maclaim and 3 murals by Guido Zimmermann.

Frankfurt’s street art and graffiti scene is definitely worth your attention.

Stay tuned we’ll soon publish a Frankfurt street art guide and map.

Watch Video Here: “Frankfurt Street Art from the sky”

Street Art in Frankfurt photo gallery