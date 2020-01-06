Photography is a great hobby that many people enjoy. It is one of those hobbies that is so versatile that it can be hard to know where to begin, especially with all the different cameras, lenses, and editing programs on the market. But for many people, photography is their favorite activity. Here are 5 reasons why.

Meeting New People

Photography gives you a great opportunity to meet new people. Whether you are taking photos for weddings, special events, or random photo shoots, photography allows you to meet interesting people everyday. If you like meeting people and striking up random conversations with people, then photography may be the perfect hobby for you.

Spending Time Outside

A lot of great photographers spend a lot of time outdoors taking pictures of nature. Photography is a great hobby because it allows you to combine your love of art with the beautiful outdoors. Nothing beats taking photos of the tall trees in a forest, or the crisp blue waters of a secluded lake and many nature photographers understand that.

A Way to Make Money

Being an artist is great because you get to showcase your creative skills, but it can also be very hard to develop a solid career as an artist. Often times artists struggle financially because people just do not want to pay for art. But photography is a great way for artistic people to make money because often times people will pay high prices for good photographers, especially at weddings. If you are a good photographer you may be able to charge up to $5000 for one wedding! That is a lot of money! If you are a struggling artist that wants to make some extra money, then photography may be the perfect career for you.

Photography Art

Photography allows you to capture the perfect moments in time forever. If you are a photographer you will understand how amazing it is to capture the perfect moment with your camera. Taking photos allow you to capture all of life’s beautiful moments. If you look back at the photographs you have taken, it can bring you back to moments you experienced long ago. If you are not a photographer yourself, there are still many ways you can enjoy photography. If you are like me, you will like spending time looking at photographs online because here, we can find many photographs of different genres. If you are into movies, there are tons of websites that sell photographs of some of the coolest scenes from your favorite movies. Whether you are a photographer, or you just like cool movie scenes, anyone can enjoy the artistic aspects that photography has to offer.

Healthy Activity

Photography is also a very healthy hobby to have! Photographers will generally walk miles for the perfect picture and this provides them with good exercise. Also, photographers at weddings are often in very good shape because of all the running around they have to do to capture the bride and groom. It can also take some time to set up tripods and camera gear so photographers tend to develop strong muscles which allow them to carry heavy equipment with them wherever they go.

If you are looking for a healthy hobby that allows you to capture some of life’s most beautiful moments then maybe photography is for you. Photography allows you to explore nature and speak to interesting individuals on a daily basis which can lead to some very meaningful relationships.