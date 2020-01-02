We’re at the beginning of 2020 and its time for the Streetart360 team to do a retrospective on the most beautiful urban art murals painted in 2019. We’ve selected 100 murals from around the world, some by renown artists and others by new talents. We based our selection on the number of likes and shares they have received on the StreetArt360 social network pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest) Please use the comment section to give us your feed back and remember to visit the artists social networks or websites. Thanks for sharing this Top 100. We wish you all the best for 2020.
1. Nils Westergard in Waynesboro, Virginia, USA
Nils Westergard links: Website | Flickr | Instagram | Facebook fan page
2. SimpleG in Athens, Greece
SimpleG links: Website | Behance | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook page – Photo: John Spinoulas
3. Nick Napoletano in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
photo: Dave Lee
Nick Napoletano links: Website | Instagram | Facebook
4. Owen Dippie in Los Angeles, CA, USA
photo: Impermanent Art.
Owen Dippie links: Website | Instagram | Facebook
5. JDL in Epinal, France
JDL links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
6. Flow in Nancy, France
Flow links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
7. Saype in Decazeville, France
Saype links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
8. Pichi & Avo in Jaffa, Israel
Pichi and Avo links: Website | Youtube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook page
photo: David
9. JEKS in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA
JEKS links: Instagram
10. Federico Zenobi aka Kor1 in Marotta, Italy
Kor1 links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
11. Emily Ding in Oakland, California, USA
Emily Ding links: Website | Instagram
12. GÔMEZ aka Luis Gomez de Teran in Matera, Italy
Gomez links: Instagram | Facebook page – Photo: Balto videomaker
13. Clara Leff
Clara Leff links: Website | Instagram | Facebook
14. Noe Two in Havana, Cuba
Noe Two links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
15. Sef in Buenos Aires, Argentina
photo: Agustin Silva.
Sef links: Instagram
16. Zabou in London, UK
Zabou links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
17. Seth Globepainter in Shanghai, China.
Seth Globepainter links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
18. Anpu Varkey in Mumbai, India
photo: Suraj Katra.
Anpu Varkey links: Website | Instagram | Facebook
19. El Mac in Los Angeles, CA, USA
El Mac links: Instagram | Facebook page
20. Guido Palmadessa in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Guide Palmadessa links: Website | Instagram | Facebook
6 thoughts on “TOP 100 Urban Art 2019 – Best artworks and street artists of the year”
Great post look forward to seeing more of this excellent blog in 2020 😀
thank’s 🙂
So many amazing examples around the world, they make my heart sing. 😌
me too 🙂
REALLY love this site…
My favorite from your list is Federico Zenobi. I can see why you used it as your featured image. It’s impressive that he was able to keep the look consistent even though the wall had two different surfaces of bricks and a flat wall.