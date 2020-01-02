We’re at the beginning of 2020 and its time for the Streetart360 team to do a retrospective on the most beautiful urban art murals painted in 2019. We’ve selected 100 murals from around the world, some by renown artists and others by new talents. We based our selection on the number of likes and shares they have received on the StreetArt360 social network pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest) Please use the comment section to give us your feed back and remember to visit the artists social networks or websites. Thanks for sharing this Top 100. We wish you all the best for 2020.

1. Nils Westergard in Waynesboro, Virginia, USA

Nils Westergard links: Website | Flickr | Instagram | Facebook fan page

2. SimpleG in Athens, Greece

SimpleG links: Website | Behance | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook page – Photo: John Spinoulas

3. Nick Napoletano in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

photo: Dave Lee

Nick Napoletano links: Website | Instagram | Facebook

4. Owen Dippie in Los Angeles, CA, USA

photo: Impermanent Art.

Owen Dippie links: Website | Instagram | Facebook

5. JDL in Epinal, France

JDL links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

6. Flow in Nancy, France

Flow links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

7. Saype in Decazeville, France

Saype links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

8. Pichi & Avo in Jaffa, Israel

Pichi and Avo links: Website | Youtube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook page

photo: David

9. JEKS in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA

JEKS links: Instagram

10. Federico Zenobi aka Kor1 in Marotta, Italy

Kor1 links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

11. Emily Ding in Oakland, California, USA

Emily Ding links: Website | Instagram

12. GÔMEZ aka Luis Gomez de Teran in Matera, Italy

Gomez links: Instagram | Facebook page – Photo: Balto videomaker

13. Clara Leff

Clara Leff links: Website | Instagram | Facebook

14. Noe Two in Havana, Cuba

Noe Two links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

15. Sef in Buenos Aires, Argentina

photo: Agustin Silva.

Sef links: Instagram

16. Zabou in London, UK

Zabou links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

17. Seth Globepainter in Shanghai, China.

Seth Globepainter links: Website | Instagram | Facebook page

18. Anpu Varkey in Mumbai, India

photo: Suraj Katra.

Anpu Varkey links: Website | Instagram | Facebook

19. El Mac in Los Angeles, CA, USA

El Mac links: Instagram | Facebook page

20. Guido Palmadessa in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Guide Palmadessa links: Website | Instagram | Facebook