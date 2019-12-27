We’ve selected what we think are the most interesting and creative street art murals realised worldwide in December 2019. This month in our line-up are some very famous urban artists and also some great new talents. We hope you’ll love this urban art murals selection. Please share it on your social networks and give us your feedback in the comments. Enjoy!
El Bocho artwork in Tbilisi, Georgia
El Bocho is a Berlin-based street artist using graphic posters to tell stories throughout the city, and across the world. El Bocho is one of Berlin’s most well known street artists.
For: Tbilisi Mural Fest – Photo by: Anano
More about El Bocho:
El Bocho Website | Instagram | Facebook page
Case Maclaim mural in Saint-Denis (Paris, France)
Case Maclaim aka Andreas von Chrzanowski, is one of the founding members of the renowned Ma’Claim Crew. CASE Maclaim is one of the most creative and innovative urban artists Europe has seen so far.
“David VS Goliath”
For: : Street Art Avenue Grand Paris – Photo by: Mindin Rewind
More about Case Maclaim:
Case Maclaim instagram | Facebook page
Case Maclaim “A hand gesture can say a thousand words”
Francesco Camillo Giorgino aka Millo in Lecce, Italy
Millo is an Italian street artist who paints large scale murals in simple black and white lines and occasional colour. His artworks have an element of architecture and the outcome always seems to bless the surrounding area.
For: 167Bstreet – Photo by: Sergio Manzone
More about Millo:
Millo website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook page
Read StreetArt360 Interview with Millo
Eric Skotnes in Miami, Florida, USA
Eric Skotnes is a street artist who creates works inspired by Neoclassicism, reinterpreting art icons in a contemporary way.
For: The RAW Project
More about Eric Skotnes:
Eric Skotnes website | Instagram | Facebook page
Fintan Magee in Primm, Nevada, USA
Fintan Magee is an Australian street artist known for his murals throughout Australia and the world.
For: Mural Oasis
More about Fintan Magee:
Fintan Magee website | Flickr | Instagram
Adrian Avila in Miami, Florida, USA
Rolando Adrian Avila is a young Cuban artist. At only 25 years he’s one of the more prolific and better-known painters within Miami’s art district.
For: CCD Art Collective – Photo by: Sylvie Robert
More about Adrian Avila:
Adrian Avila website | Instagram | Facebook page
Miramar Moh’d & Dalal Mitwally in Amman, Jordan
“Let your eyes be cast on the mountain tops “
More about Miramar Moh’d:
Instagram | Facebook
More about Dalal Mitwally:
Instagram | Facebook
Innerfields in Berlin, Germany
Innerfields are 3 artists: Jakob Tory Bardou, Holger Weißflog and Veit Tempich. Born and based in Berlin, they‘ve been growing up with graffiti and various influences; they started as a urban art crew in 1998.
“Lifetime”
More about Innerfields:
Innerfields website | Instagram | Facebook page
Invader in Djerba, Tunisia
Invader is one of the most famous French Street artist. He is known for his ceramic tile mosaics modelled on the pixelated art of 70’s video games, many of which depict the titular aliens from the 1978 arcade game Space Invaders.
“Star Wars Tribute”
More about Invader:
Invader website | Instagram | Facebook page | Invader mobile app
Kla5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
More about Kla5:
Instagram
Sebastien Boileau aka Mr D 1987 in Miami, Florida, USA
Born in Versailles, France, Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau was influenced by the American Pop Art and Graffiti movement of the 60s, 70s, and 80s and began his artistic endeavors in Paris in 1987 at the age of 14.
“Art saved this neighborhood!”
For: Big Walls Big Dreams – Photo by: Dave Lee
More about Mr D 1987:
Instagram | Facebook
Sabotaje Al Montaje in Fanzara, Spain
Sabotaje Al Montaje is a very talented graffiti and street-art artist from Las Palmas in Spain
For: MIAU Fanzara
More about Sabotaje Al Montaje:
Website | Instagram | Facebook page
Dome in Gießen, Germany
Dome aka Christian Krämer – is a German based urban artist.
“Supreme being”
For: River Tales
Photo by: Universitätsstadt Gießen
More about Dome:
Dome website | Instagram | Facebook page
INO in Miami, Florida, USA
INO is a street artist based in Athens, Greece. Best known for his outstanding figurative murals created on a large scale, INO is one of the most internationally recognized Greek street artist.
For: The RAW Project
Photo by: Clémentine Lemaitre
More about INO:
INO website | Instagram | Facebook page
Mabel Vicentef in Rosario, Argentina
Mabel Vicentef started her career in a team of set designing for cinema, TV and social events. After some time she starts painting murals, soon she was able to dedicate herself fully to her passion, setting off to leave a bit of herself where she went. She has painted several murals in Spain, New Zealand, United States, Uruguay, Mexico, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia, Morocco and many different parts of Argentina, her homeland.
More about Mabel Vicentef:
Her website | Youtube | Tumblr | Instagram | Facebook
Ale Poiré & Chanate in Atlamoculco, Mexico
For: Festival Pixatl
More about Ale Poiré:
Website | Instagram | Facebook
More about Chanate:
Behance | Instagram | Facebook page
Julien Malland aka Seth Globepainter in Brazil
French street artist Julien Malland, otherwise known as Seth Globepainter, creates colourful street art all around the world.
“Maõs sujas “: Dirty Hands
For: INarteurbana
More about Seth Globepainter:
His website | Instagram | Facebook page
Telmo Miel in Miami, Florida
Telmo Pieper and Miel Krutzmann are the names behind Telmo Miel artistic duo.
For: The RAW Project
More about Telmo Miel:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook page
Banksy in Birmingham, UK
Banksy is an anonymous England-based street artist, vandal, political activist, and film director, active since the 1990’s. He’s one of the most famous urban artist.
More about Banksy:
Website | Instagram
Gleo in Cancun, Mexico
Gleo is a Columbian female street artist from Cali. She uses just simple paint brushes and rollers for her works
“Calm”
For: Paseo Pionero
Photo by: Instagrafite
More about Gleo:
Tumblr | Instagram |Facebook page
Slim Safont aka SLIM in Minsk, Belarus
Slim is a very talented Catalonian urban artist
“A different direction”
For: Urban Myths
More about SLIM:
Instagram | Facebook
Filite in Taboão da Serra, Brazil
More about Filite:
Instagram | Facebook
FI2K in Odintsovo, Russia
Folipp Dulmachenko aka FI2K is a Russian stencil artist from Saint Petersburg.
For: Urban Morphogenesis
More about FI2K:
Instagram
Milu Correch in San Rafael, Argentina
Milu Correch is a famous and talented Argentinean urban artist known for her large scale murals.
More about Milu Correch:
Website | Instagram | Facebook page
MonkeyBird Crew in Le Locle, Switzerland
MonkeyBird is a duo of French street artists. They are known for using symbolic anthropomorphism in their artworks.
For: The 10th birthday of UNESCO
With Luxor Factory
More about MonkeyBird Crew:
Website | Instagram | Facebook page
SimpleG in Athens, Greece
SimpleG lives in Athens. He studies in the Greek National School of Fine Arts in Athens. He’s painting murals since 2009.
For: Petit Paris Athens Festival – Photo by: John Spinoulas
More about SimpleG:
Website | Behance | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook page
Flow in Nancy, France
Flow is a very talented French street artist.
For: Le MUR Nancy
More about Flow:
Website | Instagram | Facebook page