Free Street Art Wallpaper

Here’s a selection of free downloadable street art and Graffiti wallpaper .

David Walker David Walker Graffiti Graffiti Herakut Street Art Urban Art Irony Street Art Street Art Zabou Milu Correch

Street art and graffiti are not vandalism but art. We have shared our love of this creative and amazing art form with you over the past few years. We do hope you enjoy our articles, interviews and photos. We would like to thank you for your support and all the nice messages we receive everyday. Today it’s the 24th December and the StreetArt360 team wants to offer you a tiny present for Christmas. Here’s a selection of free downloadable street art wallpaper . We hope you’ll love them as much as we do. We wish you a Merry Christmas.

Setting your desktop image

Windows

1. Choose the street art wallpaper you like

2. Click on image

3. Right click on the image, and choose Save target as.

4. Right click on your Windows desktop and choose properties.

5. Select the Desktop tab.

6. Click Browse and select the wallpaper you downloaded.

7. Click open, and select stretch on the position menu.

8. Click OK.

Mac OS X

1. Choose the street art wallpaper you like

2. Save the file to your Pictures folder.

3. In your Apple menu choose System Preferences.

4. Click Desktop & Screensaver.

5. Select the Desktop tab.

6. Click on the downloaded wallpaper file.

7. Choose Fill Screen or Stretch.

Photo © streetart360.net