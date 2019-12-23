Tyler street art Mumbai - xmas graffiti stencil

Last minute Christmas Gift Ideas for Street Art lovers

Christmas is almost here and if you are looking for any last minute ideas for presents we are here to help. We’ve selected several products you can get delivered rapidly. Our selection includes: Books, Clothing, Prints, Goodies, Cameras, etc … all dedicated to Urban art lovers.

STREET ART BOOKS

Jonone: The Chronicles

Icons of Street Art: Big Murals

Covert to Overt: The Under/Overground Art of Shepard Fairey

C215: Christian Guemy Stencil Art

C215: The Monograph

PHOTOGRAPHY BOOKS

Masters of Street Photography

Mean Streets: NYC 1970-1985

Out of Sight: Urban Art / Abandoned Spaces

JR: The Chronicles of New York City: (Gift for Fans of JR, Contemporary Black and White Photography book, Coffee Table book)

URBAN ART POSTERS

Laminated Make Art Not War Art Shepard Fairey Vintage Print Poster 18×24

MOBILE PHONE STABILIZER

3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for iPhone X XR XS Smartphone Vlog Youtuber Live Video Record with Sport Inception Mode Face Object Tracking Motion Time-Lapse – Hohem Isteady Mobile Plus (Upgraded New)

CAMERAS FOR URBAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Silver) 16589058 + 64GB SDXC Card + Carrying Case + Flexible Tripod + Deluxe Cleaning Kit + Hand Strap Bundle

Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens

Fujifilm X100F 24.3 MP APS-C Digital Camera-Silver

CAMERA TRIPOD

ZOMEI 58” Compact Light Weight Travel Portable Aluminum Camera Tripod for Canon Nikon Sony DSLR Camera with Carry Case 11 lb Load (Orange)

CALENDARS

Street Art by David Zinn 2020 Calendar

Shepard Fairey 2020 Wall Calendar

