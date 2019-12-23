Banksy unveils Christmas crib in Bethlehem.

This year once again the famous British street artist Banksy offers us highly symbolic artworks for the Christmas celebrations. After a splendid and highly poetic artwork in Birmingham dedicated to the homeless and the forgotten people of our society Banksy has just unveiled a Christmas crib in the hotel he owns in Bethlehem, in the occupied Cisjordania.

Such a symbol – A tiny Christmas crib in front of sections of a concrete wall pierced by a bomb shell.

The famous British street artist, who still keeps mystery about his identity, was not present on Friday at the presentation of this work, entitled “The scar of Bethlehem”.

It is on display in the entrance to the Walled-Off hotel that Banksy opened in 2017 in the Palestinian city, whose rooms overlook the wall erected by Israel.

Mini-sections of wall, on which tags call for peace and love, serve as a background for the crib placed on a small table, with gifts at its foot. The impact of a shell on the wall above looks like a star above the sacred scene.

The wall and the Palestinian Territories have long been a source of inspiration for Banksy, made famous by his stencil paintings in public spaces.

With this latest offering, he contributes in his own way to the Christmas festivities that will take place next week in Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born according to Christian tradition.

Photos and Videos by Banksy