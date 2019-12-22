It’s Xmas time! We’ve selected some of the coolest Christmas walls from around the World. Enjoy, share and spread the love! And please if you discover a cool Christmas mural don’t hesitate to take a picture, send it to us and we’ll publish it! Merry Christmas to all of you. Hugs from Scotland. StreetARt360 Team – 21 st December 2019

Best Christmas graffiti and street art murals

Banksy new artwork in Birmingham

Pichi & Avo “Santa Klaus” – read more about Pichi and Avo here

CHEMIS in Prague – read more about Chemis here

Tyler Street Art – Mumbai

Teddy Baden – Teddy Painted This Adorable Pug Mural for the Dogs Trust Charity

WD in Athens – Read more about WD here

Cheo – read more about Cheo here

Jim Vision

Tyler – Underage elves

Gnasher – read more about Gnasher here

Mas – graffiti in Bordeaux France

Fanakapan – Xmas mural in London

Alesio B in Padova

Ejek – read more about Ejek here

Pichi & Avo in Spain

Graffiti Life – Simpsons

Lost Souls in Camden Town

TvBoy in Milan

Mondo Lila Santa Claus

0331c in Moscow

Graffiti Life – merry Christmas

Unknown artist – Xmas chalk art

Unknown artist – Feliz natal

The Nightmare Before Christmas graffiti

Kin Dose – The nightmare before xmas, tribute to Tim Burton

Atlas, Craola, Zeal, Epik, Vox, Amen, Rygar, and Esae – Nightmare Before Christmas, in East LA, tribute to Tim Burton

2019 Xmas Mural by Banksy in Birmingham – Video by Banksy