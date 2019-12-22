Fanakapan christmas mural

It’s Xmas time! We’ve selected some of the coolest  Christmas walls from around the World.  Enjoy, share and spread the love! And please if you discover a cool Christmas mural  don’t hesitate to take a picture, send it to us and we’ll publish it!  Merry Christmas to all of you. Hugs from Scotland.  StreetARt360 Team – 21 st December 2019

Best Christmas graffiti and street art murals

Banksy new artwork in Birmingham 

Banksy in Birmingham – Photo Banksy Instagram 

Pichi & Avo “Santa Klaus” – read more about Pichi and Avo here 

Pichi & Avo

CHEMIS in Prague – read more about Chemis here 

Chemis in Prague

Tyler Street Art – Mumbai

Tyler Street Art – Mumbai

Teddy Baden – Teddy Painted This Adorable Pug Mural for the Dogs Trust Charity

Teddy Baden

WD in  Athens – Read more about WD here 

WD in Athens

Cheo  – read more about Cheo here 

Cheo

Jim Vision 

Jim Vision

Tyler – Underage elves

Tyler

Gnasher – read more about Gnasher here 

Gnasher

Mas – graffiti in Bordeaux France

Mas Graffiti

Fanakapan – Xmas mural in London

Fanakapan

Alesio B in Padova

Alessio B in Padova, Italy

Ejek – read  more about Ejek here 

Pichi & Avo in Spain 

Pichi & Avo in Spain

 

Graffiti Life – Simpsons

Simpsons Graffiti

Lost Souls in Camden Town

Lost Souls in Camden Town – photo London londoncallingblog

TvBoy in Milan

Christmas street art mural in Milan by Italian street artist TvBoy. Photo Artribune
Christmas street art mural in Milan by Italian street artist TvBoy. Photo Artribune

 

Mondo Lila Santa Claus

Claus street art by Mondo Lila

0331c in Moscow

0331c in Moscow

Graffiti Life – merry Christmas

merry xmas graffiti

Unknown artist – Xmas chalk art

chalk art unknown artist

Unknown artist – Feliz natal

Feliz Natal Graffiti

 

The Nightmare Before Christmas graffiti

Kin Dose – The nightmare before xmas, tribute to Tim Burton

Kin Dose

 Atlas, Craola, Zeal, Epik, Vox, Amen, Rygar, and Esae – Nightmare Before Christmas, in East LA, tribute to Tim Burton

Atlas, Craola, Zeal, Epik, Vox, Amen, Rygar, and Esae

2019 Xmas Mural by Banksy in Birmingham – Video  by Banksy

