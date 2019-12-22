It’s Xmas time! We’ve selected some of the coolest Christmas walls from around the World. Enjoy, share and spread the love! And please if you discover a cool Christmas mural don’t hesitate to take a picture, send it to us and we’ll publish it! Merry Christmas to all of you. Hugs from Scotland. StreetARt360 Team – 21 st December 2019
Best Christmas graffiti and street art murals
Banksy new artwork in Birmingham
Pichi & Avo “Santa Klaus” – read more about Pichi and Avo here
CHEMIS in Prague – read more about Chemis here
Tyler Street Art – Mumbai
Teddy Baden – Teddy Painted This Adorable Pug Mural for the Dogs Trust Charity
WD in Athens – Read more about WD here
Cheo – read more about Cheo here
Jim Vision
Tyler – Underage elves
Gnasher – read more about Gnasher here
Mas – graffiti in Bordeaux France
Fanakapan – Xmas mural in London
Alesio B in Padova
Ejek – read more about Ejek here
Pichi & Avo in Spain
Graffiti Life – Simpsons
Lost Souls in Camden Town
TvBoy in Milan
Mondo Lila Santa Claus
0331c in Moscow
Graffiti Life – merry Christmas
Unknown artist – Xmas chalk art
Unknown artist – Feliz natal
The Nightmare Before Christmas graffiti
Kin Dose – The nightmare before xmas, tribute to Tim Burton
Atlas, Craola, Zeal, Epik, Vox, Amen, Rygar, and Esae – Nightmare Before Christmas, in East LA, tribute to Tim Burton
2 thoughts on “Best Christmas graffiti and street art murals ”
Cool Christmas Murals! It reminds me of one I captured somewhere in Valencia. Gr Stef
I love this collection!